Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Missed handball helped Aberdeen to St Johnstone victory, says Callum Davidson

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 6.22pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson claims handball for Aberdeen winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson claims handball for Aberdeen winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson claims another costly decision helped Aberdeen to the 1-0 win which left St Johnstone bottom of the cinch Premiership.

With seven minutes remaining at McDiarmid Park and a draw looking on the cards, a free-kick from Funso Ojo into the Saints penalty area was cleared to the edge of the box, where Dons substitute Teddy Jenks controlled the ball before drilling a shot low into the corner of the net.

The home players protested to referee Greg Aitken that Jenks had used his arm to control the ball but to no avail.

Saints slipped bottom behind Ross County on goals scored and boss Davidson, whose side have now won one game in nine in all competitions, was unimpressed at the manner of the most recent loss.

He said: “I still think it was a handball and that was my first reaction.

“It is obvious for me. He brought it down in his path and hit it, whether he means to do it or not I don’t know.

“We haven’t had decisions like that this year, they have all gone against us.

“I even think the free-kick given was not a free-kick either, so it is really hard to take.

“The referees this season for us haven’t really gone our way, there are probably three or four handballs which have led to goals – the Hearts game, the Hibs game penalty, that game today, has basically cost us points.

“The league table is really tight, it is really important you get those decisions right.

“Either all four officials have got to get the decision right or they have to get help from something else like VAR.

“When you look at the video the referee was standing in the right place, but I think his view got blocked, but again that’s where they need help.

“It was a hard one to take.”

Davidson confirmed before the game that he had recruited 31-year-old midfielder Jacob Butterfield but was waiting for clearance from Football Australia following his stint with Melbourne Victory in the A-League.

He said: “Hopefully we get clearance for Monday or Tuesday, so hopefully he will be involved on Wednesday (against Rangers)”.

Dons boss Stephen Glass admitted there was a “high probability” that Jenks had controlled the ball illegally but was happy to take a third successive league win.

He said: “I have not seen it back. But you can take reactions off players and the way their players reacted there is a high probability there is a handball, without even seeing it.

“I don’t know if the referee seen it or decided it wasn’t handball.

“But the moment of quality from Teddy is the bit I am seeing. I seen the finish and it was fantastic.

“It is Hibs away next, so that is what we focus on.”

More from The Courier