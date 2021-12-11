Leam Richardson ‘disappointed’ as decisions go against Wigan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson felt his side got the rough end of the ‘big decisions’ from the officials in the 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw against Ipswich at the DW Stadium.

The Latics led thanks to a Callum Lang goal midway through the first half when the game’s major flashpoint occurred.

Ipswich forward Conor Chaplin was yellow-carded before appearing to stamp on Wigan left-back Tom Pearce in the aftermath – although referee Trevor Kettle took no further action.

Then, at the three-quarter mark, Will Keane saw a second ‘goal’ chalked off for offside, despite TV replays appearing to show he was on.

A late goal from James Norwood, after Wigan failed to clear a corner, saw Ipswich take full advantage of their fortune to go home with a point.

“I think on reflection of the week we’ve had – going through in the FA Cup, winning in midweek, and not getting beat today – it’s been a good week,” said Richardson.

“We’re obviously disappointed we didn’t win, but the lads have been going well.

“I’m disappointed we conceded from a set-piece, because that’s so unlike us.

“In the first half I thought we controlled large parts of the game. In the second half it was more even but all the big chances fell to us.

“Will Keane’s goal, we obviously get to see it afterwards and it is onside, which is disappointing.

“We know the officials have lots of decisions to make, but we do feel they’ve got the big ones wrong today.

“Their lad should be sent off, we all know that, and I’m sure the FA will look into it.

“It’s a tough job, I certainly wouldn’t like to be a referee, but it is disappointing.”

For Ipswich interim boss John McGreal, it was another step in the right direction.

“I thought we started okay, albeit we conceded a very scrappy set-piece goal, something we had been working on,” he said.

“It’s been tough to get the lads out working on the grass so a lot’s been focused in the room, looking at details on the tactical side.

“But it goes to show what can happen when players knock off, it opens the door to the opposition.

“Prior to that we defended them well, and after that we defended them well. It was just one lapse in a very tight game, and it cost us.

“I thought there was loads of endeavour, lots of effort, just maybe a little bit more quality needed.

“But I thought especially in the second half we were taking that extra touch, and you could start seeing our quality coming through.

“Their stats for second-half goals are ridiculous, off the scale, scary – they really know how to keep going and up the tempo.

“But our guys stood toe to toe with them and we managed to score at a good time, and I thought we finished the game really well.”