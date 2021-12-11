Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leam Richardson ‘disappointed’ as decisions go against Wigan

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 6.24pm
Leam Richardson rued refereeing decisions in his side’s draw (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wigan boss Leam Richardson felt his side got the rough end of the ‘big decisions’ from the officials in the 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw against Ipswich at the DW Stadium.

The Latics led thanks to a Callum Lang goal midway through the first half when the game’s major flashpoint occurred.

Ipswich forward Conor Chaplin was yellow-carded before appearing to stamp on Wigan left-back Tom Pearce in the aftermath – although referee Trevor Kettle took no further action.

Then, at the three-quarter mark, Will Keane saw a second ‘goal’ chalked off for offside, despite TV replays appearing to show he was on.

A late goal from James Norwood, after Wigan failed to clear a corner, saw Ipswich take full advantage of their fortune to go home with a point.

“I think on reflection of the week we’ve had – going through in the FA Cup, winning in midweek, and not getting beat today – it’s been a good week,” said Richardson.

“We’re obviously disappointed we didn’t win, but the lads have been going well.

“I’m disappointed we conceded from a set-piece, because that’s so unlike us.

“In the first half I thought we controlled large parts of the game. In the second half it was more even but all the big chances fell to us.

“Will Keane’s goal, we obviously get to see it afterwards and it is onside, which is disappointing.

“We know the officials have lots of decisions to make, but we do feel they’ve got the big ones wrong today.

“Their lad should be sent off, we all know that, and I’m sure the FA will look into it.

“It’s a tough job, I certainly wouldn’t like to be a referee, but it is disappointing.”

For Ipswich interim boss John McGreal, it was another step in the right direction.

“I thought we started okay, albeit we conceded a very scrappy set-piece goal, something we had been working on,” he said.

“It’s been tough to get the lads out working on the grass so a lot’s been focused in the room, looking at details on the tactical side.

“But it goes to show what can happen when players knock off, it opens the door to the opposition.

“Prior to that we defended them well, and after that we defended them well. It was just one lapse in a very tight game, and it cost us.

“I thought there was loads of endeavour, lots of effort, just maybe a little bit more quality needed.

“But I thought especially in the second half we were taking that extra touch, and you could start seeing our quality coming through.

“Their stats for second-half goals are ridiculous, off the scale, scary – they really know how to keep going and up the tempo.

“But our guys stood toe to toe with them and we managed to score at a good time, and I thought we finished the game really well.”

