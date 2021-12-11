Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joey Barton hails Aaron Collins after his brace in Rovers’ win over Rochdale

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 6.27pm
Joey Barton’s Rovers took maximum points (Nick Potts/PA)
Joey Barton’s Rovers took maximum points (Nick Potts/PA)

Joey Barton praised the resilience of Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins after his two goals helped sink battling Rochdale in a 4-2 win.

Rovers went ahead in the 10th minute when Antony Evans curled a free-kick beyond the reach of Jay Lynch and were two up in the 51st minute through Collins’ 25-yard rocket.

But Rochdale replied nine minutes later when Jake Beesley flicked home a Corey O’Keeffe cross and Beesley made it 2-2 from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after being brought down.

Harry Anderson restored the home side’s lead with an 84th-minute shot before Collins netted his second five minutes later to settle the outcome.

Barton said: “I’m delighted for Aaron because it hasn’t been plain sailing for him since he joined us in the summer.

“He has shown great character and resilience to come through a dry spell and today he showed just why we brought him in.

“Suddenly his confidence is high and we are seeing what a big player he can be for us. He can score all types of goal and his first today was worth the admission price alone.

“So was Antony Evans’ free-kick and overall it was a phenomenal game of League Two football. At 2-2, we were under the pump, but the lads’ desire to win shone through.”

Barton was also full of praise for referee James Linington, saying: “His performance helped make it the game it was.

“He kept his cards in his pockets and you could see why he officiates at a higher level.”

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale said: “You can’t expect to win a game if you only play for 25 minutes and that was my message to the lads in the dressing room after the game.

“I was unhappy with our first-half display, which wasn’t good enough and might have seen us more than one down at the break.

“At 2-0, Rovers looked in control, but we kept at it and managed to get ourselves back on level terms.

“At that point, there only looked like being one winner. We passed the ball well and it seemed only a matter of time before we scored again.

“But their third goal has killed us and then we get caught pushing forward for another equaliser to concede a fourth.

“Overall, I am disappointed. You could say there were positives from some of our second-half football, but it wasn’t enough to deserve anything from the game.”

Rovers lost centre-back Connor Taylor to injury at half-time and never looked secure from then on.

Barton added: “Connor took a kick on a calf against Port Vale in midweek and it stiffened up. He has a week to recover and hopefully will be OK for our next game.”

