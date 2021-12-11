Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Garner fumes at ‘wrong’ decisions as Swindon pay the penalty

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 6.29pm
Ben Garner was unhappy with the referee (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Swindon boss Ben Garner was left “frustrated” with the decisions after two penalties saw his side lose 2-0 to Barrow at Holker Street.

The Bluebirds had failed to score in their previous six games before second-half spot kicks from Ollie Banks and Josh Gordon ended Mark Cooper’s side’s worrying nine-game winless run in the league.

Kayne Kesler-Hayden handled a cross in the box before Ben Gladwin was adjudged to have tripped Patrick Brough late on.

But Garner stressed: “I’m just disappointed because the supporters have travelled in their numbers for a very long journey and the game’s been decided by two bad refereeing decisions.

“They’re wrong, they’re not penalties. They haven’t had a shot on goal, they haven’t scored in their last six games and he gives them a penalty.

“It’s not an unnatural position, Kayne’s running and as he’s running it’s hit his hand. I haven’t seen one of those given in any league all season.

“The second one Ben Gladwin’s pulled by their player, puts the lunge in, still gets the ball and he still gives a penalty.

“I’m waiting to go and speak to him which I haven’t done with any referee this season.

“The first penalty decision changes the momentum of the game and the second one completely changes it and it made it hard for us.

“We didn’t do enough to break them down. It was hard at 1-0 on a cut-up pitch, but the second penalty took the game away from us.”

Victory pushed Barrow a vital six points clear of the non-league trapdoor.

And Bluebirds boss Cooper was pleased his side finally got what they deserved as they picked up a first league win since the beginning of October.

Cooper purred: “I’ve spoken in recent weeks about performances and if we perform at a certain level we’ll get results and today proved that.

“We’ve played pretty well over the last few weeks and we’ve come away with not a lot.

“We went up a level again. Our intensity was top-drawer and our football as well. We played with a passion and got after a good team and got our rewards.

“Confidence is a big thing and that win will help a lot of the boys.

“I thought they were outstanding. They had a right go against a really good team in difficult conditions.

“Most pleasing for me was we passed the ball and the build-up to the first goal was brilliant play.

“The whole team was exceptional in terms of the way they worked, their want to be on the front foot. That was the most pleasing thing for me because if you let Swindon get into a rhythm they’re really good.”

