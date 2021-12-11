Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol City draw ‘feels like a defeat’ for Hull boss Grant McCann

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 6.31pm
Grant McCann was frustrated to concede a late leveller (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grant McCann was frustrated to concede a late leveller (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hull head coach Grant McCann was “gutted” his side conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in the 2-2 draw at home to Bristol City.

With the game evenly poised, George Honeyman’s 79th-minute goal looked to have sealed a fifth victory in six Sky Bet Championship games.

But Matty James had other ideas with a late leveller from outside the penalty box.

McCann said: “I’m a bit disappointed with the result. It was a good response from us after conceding in the second half to get the second goal, but it almost feels like a defeat, if truth be told.

“We have to understand where we are at this present time.

“It’s been a good response from the group over the last seven games, but we’re just disappointed with that goal right at the death.

“I’m gutted and the players are gutted. We’re disappointed not to win it, but it’s probably a fair result.

“Six unbeaten. It’s been a monumental effort from everybody.”

Hull were the better side in the first half and charged into the lead with a crisp Ryan Longman curling finish after three minutes.

There was a distinct shift in momentum after the restart, though, when Bristol City kicked on from an offensive perspective.

And once Antoine Semenyo equalised following defensive uncertainty after 53 minutes, the game could have gone either way.

Honeyman regained Hull’s lead with an instinctive finish, but Bristol City remained dangerous on the counter-attack.

That was underscored in stoppage time when James earned his side a point with a neat half-volley from outside the penalty area.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson was unimpressed by his side’s lack of concentration where it mattered the most.

He said: “It was good to get a point. We’ve come away with something, but it was a frustrating day.

“We’ve scored two goals away from home and we’ve not won – so it is what it is.

“We made simple mistakes which were very, very frustrating for us.

“I know having younger players that’s always going to be the case, but we need to be more efficient.

“The game was there for us, so those things remain very, very frustrating.”

Pearson added: “I know that the players are getting frustrated at times and making poor decisions.

“But there are positives. We worked hard and it was a tough game, but the players have to try to find inner strength.

“We tend to be our own worst enemy in terms of making individual errors, though, and that seems to be something we need to look at. We struggle to do the simple things well at times.

“We just needed to be a little more dominant in terms of our outlook on the game.

“I don’t think they caused us too many problems, but there were some good things.

“It’s a work in progress, for sure.”

