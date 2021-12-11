Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Crainey hails “outstanding” Fleetwood mentality after beating Gillingham

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 6.47pm
Stephen Crainey hailed a “massive result” for Fleetwood against Gillingham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stephen Crainey hailed a "massive result" for Fleetwood against Gillingham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Caretaker boss Stephen Crainey hailed Fleetwood’s “massive result” after their 2-1 victory inflicted a sixth straight defeat on fellow strugglers Gillingham.

Fleetwood took all three points thanks to goals from Harrison Biggins and Tom Clarke.

Although Robbie McKenzie halved the deficit for Gillingham with 15 minutes left, the hosts held out for a crucial win.

Crainey – put in charge after Simon Grayson’s sacking – was quick to praise his players’ mental strength after they climbed out of the relegation zone.

He said: “It was a massive result for us.

“I thought on Tuesday against Bolton we did both sides of the game really well, on the ball and off the ball, but the mentality today was excellent, especially when we didn’t have the ball.

“When Gillingham were putting us under a bit of pressure, we coped really well, we put bodies on the line so every credit to the lads, I thought we deserved the win in the end.

“Credit to Gillingham too, they kept going for the full 90 minutes but the mentality our lads showed was outstanding and if they keep doing that it gives us a good base moving forward and with the quality we’ve got on the ball it bodes well for us.

“But we don’t drop our standards, we need to keep them very high and they have been doing that in training as well, we just need to maintain it.

“They’ve trained with me day in, day out, they’ve showed their mentality, they’ve shown they can do the ugly side of the game as well, they showed me what they’re about in abundance today.”

Gills boss Steve Evans left Highbury a far from happy man following the defeat which leaves his injury-ravaged side languishing third from bottom of the table.

He was shown a yellow card by referee Stephen Martin after an hour and after the final whistle he was still fuming about the official’s performance, not least for a perceived penalty shout his side were denied.

Evans said: “We didn’t track the runner (Biggins) for the first goal, we gave him a tap-in that put them on top.

“We would have had a tap-in too but there was a pull on the shirt. We’ve had that referee before though, so I don’t want to talk about him.

“We didn’t pick up the defender for the second goal either, that’s on us.

“We changed things to try to affect the game and Robbie McKenzie’s strike got us back in it and I thought we then had a wonderful chance to equalise but it bounced off someone and away.

“We just have to endure it at the minute, we have to fight tooth and nail next week at Crewe and try to get through to January.

“The last 25 minutes we were very good, Fleetwood were hanging on at the end, wasting time and so on, I’m not knocking that though, I’ve done it myself, so I hope Stephen (Crainey) gets the job, he’s a good guy.

“What is evident is that our squad players are not regular starters and when that’s the case and you have seven or eight on the pitch you can’t win games consistently at League One level.”

