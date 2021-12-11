Jon Brady admits he is surprised by Northampton’s standards

Jon Brady admitted that the performance levels of his players are even catching him by surprise as Northampton closed the gap on League Two leaders Forest Green after a 2-1 triumph at Harrogate.

The second-placed Cobblers enjoyed a fourth straight win courtesy of goals from centre-backs Fraser Horsfall and Jon Guthrie either side of a Jack Diamond equaliser for the hosts.

Victory move Brady’s team to within four points of Forest Green and six clear of the play-off positions.

He said: “Every player has a desire not to let their team-mates down and a desire to outrun the opposition. I know what they can do but they keep surprising me as well.

“They never give in and they keep working for each other. They find a way to win, which they did in this game.”

Brady also paid tribute to the Cobblers’ travelling fans with the club having snapped up their full allocation of 600 tickets with the 300-mile round trip to North Yorkshire following the 410 miles that were clocked up during the midweek win at Exeter.

“I’m pleased for the boys overall and our fans were brilliant,” the Northampton chief enthused. “There were 600 of them that travelled and they outsung the opposition.

“It was humbling and it was like being at home. They drove us on and we needed to give them a performance.

“It’s great to get back-to-back wins on the road. It’s been a tough schedule and we’ve had to organise it right by getting the rest and training right.”

Brady added that he felt his side lost their way after taking an early lead through Horsfall but was pleased with the second-half response to Diamond’s equaliser.

“We started really well and on the front foot but, as soon as we scored, we stopped doing the things we had asked of them,” he pointed out. “We played a 4-2-2-2 but the wide men started playing too high and there were spaces for them to counter us.

“We became a bit passive but we asked them to be calmer on the ball in the second half and we were so much better in that respect. We controlled the second half and I only remember them having one shot in the half from 30 yards, whereas we were marauding forward and had quite a few counter attacks.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver, meanwhile, was left to lament his team’s biggest Achilles heel in 2021/22.

Weaver pointed out that his team have conceded 17 goals from set-pieces and admitted that the absence of 34-year-old veteran Rory McArdle, who has been out injured since September, has been keenly felt.

He said: “The result was a blow to us. It was the second game on the bounce at home (following the 4-1 defeat to Forest Green) that we have shown plenty of positive signs on the ball, in terms of creating chances and playing good, passing football but, defensively, when questions were asked of us and there weren’t many asked, we buckled under their physical strength.

“They are a top team and you can see why they are up there, but I think we have conceded 17 goals from set-pieces this season and we can’t handle balls into out box at the minute. I’ve been honest with the players, because that’s not unlucky.

“We could have won the game if we had handled two balls into our box and that’s food and drink for somebody like Rory McArdle. We prepare the pitch so it’s immaculate for the way we want to play – an attractive style that will bring the crowds in.

“We are showing that side of our game. We’re not kick and rush – we hit the odd ball longer but it’s to spread play.

“But my biggest disappointment and regret from this match is they have won it from one daft free kick and their player had a free header when he’s sandwiched between our centre halves.”