Cove Rangers clinch fourth straight win as Falkirk fall to defeat at home

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 7.01pm
Rory McAllister was on target for Cove Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Rory McAllister was on target for Cove Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Cove Rangers are still top of the pile in cinch League One after they made it four wins on the spin with a 3-0 victory at Falkirk.

Morgyn Neil put the visitors in front in the 20th minute and it did not take long for them to double their advantage when Rory McAllister made it 2-0 seven minutes from the break.

Cove made the game safe in stoppage time through Leighton McIntosh before a Shay Logan red card took some of the shine away from an impressive result for Rangers.

Montrose kept the pressure on the league leaders with a 3-1 win over Dumbarton at the C&G Systems Stadium.

Connor Duthie put the hosts in front but a quick-fire Graham Webster double inside three minutes gave the away team the advantage and Liam Callaghan wrapped up all three points with a strike on the hour mark.

Second-half goals from Kyle Connell and Ryan Duncan made sure East Fife and Peterhead shared the spoils from a 1-1 draw at Balmoor.

Ally Love’s second-half goal earned all three points for Clyde as they beat Alloa 1-0 at the Indodrill Stadium.

Love’s long range effort saw Clyde extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

