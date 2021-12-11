Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Steve Morison insists Cardiff have to stop giving teams head starts

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 7.05pm
Steve Morison’s side came from behind again (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Morison's side came from behind again (Nick Potts/PA)

Steve Morison hailed the heart and character of his Cardiff team but admitted they cannot keep coming from behind after securing a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Birmingham at St Andrew’s.

Cardiff have fought back to gain a result in five of their nine away games this season and Mark McGuinness’ third goal in five games completed yet another comeback for the Welsh club.

Birmingham led 2-0 at the interval courtesy of strikes from Troy Deeney and Ivan Sunjic.

Morison’s men started their rescue mission with top scorer Kieffer Moore’s fifth goal of the season after 66 minutes.

And in the first minute of second-half stoppage-time, McGuinness rose to head home from Joe Ralls’ corner to level the game and spark joyous scenes amongst the Bluebirds’ travelling supporters behind that goal.

“You come off at Stoke when you’re 3-0 down and you’re back to 3-3, and today we’re 2-0 down and come back to 2-2 with a goal in the last minute, and there weren’t happy faces in the dressing room because we know that can’t be the norm,” said Morison.

“We can’t keep giving ourselves a mountain to climb, but you can’t fault the heart, the character, the attitude, the application. We could have rolled over and let it go.

“We haven’t and 1,700 Cardiff fans have gone home slightly happier than they were half an hour ago. And that could end up being a really good point in the scheme of things.

“It’s a point rather than none and adds a bit of positivity as we leave, but we need to be better. We’ll keep driving it at the training ground and in the games, but at some point we need to take a little bit of responsibility for what’s happening on the pitch.

“It can’t always come from us to do that, but there is enough experience in there that’ll make that happen.”

Lee Bowyer cut a frustrated figure as he reflected on two points dropped by his Birmingham team.

“We switched off at the end and got done. We know that’s their strength, they’re a big side. A lot of their goals this season have been scored from set-pieces. We worked hard on it and just got done at the end,” said Bowyer.

“Did they (Cardiff) deserve a point at the end? I don’t think so. But you have to give them credit, they kept pushing and pushing and didn’t give up. We should have finished the game way before that. We missed too many chances again.

“We had two better chances from headers from set-pieces ourselves. The difference was they took them, and we didn’t.”

Bowyer still found some positives to take from the afternoon.

He added: “Our work ethic was really good, we showed passion. Both goals were really good. I thought Troy took his goal really well, nice and composed, and same with Ivan.”

