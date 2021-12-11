Derek Adams hails team spirit as 10-man Bradford hit back twice to draw

Manager Derek Adams paid tribute to his side’s character as Bradford twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Sutton despite playing for more than an hour with 10 men.

Captain Niall Canavan was sent off in the 31st minute after pulling back Omar Bugiel and Rob Milsom put Sutton ahead from the spot. The penalty came three minutes after Donovan Wilson had missed a good chance, pulling his shot wide after turning Yann Songo’o in the box.

Bradford equalised two minutes later when Theo Robinson scored with a header from Elliot Watt’s free-kick from just outside the box.

Sutton went ahead for a second time in the 76th minute following a mistake from keeper Sam Hornby, who fumbled substitute Ricky Korboa’s cross and Alistair Smith scored with a close-range header.

However, Bradford hit back to salvage a point five minutes later when Lee Angol slid the ball into the net at the far post from Levi Sutton’s cross.

Adams had no complaints about Canavan’s red card. “The referee said he pulled the player so the sending-off was correct,” he said.

“The players worked extremely hard throughout the 90 minutes. You could see that spirit throughout the team and we got the point we deserved. I am delighted and proud of the players.

“They showed work rate and desire. We certainly had a good team ethic, strength of character and fitness levels to keep going.

“Even when we went behind for a second time we didn’t feel sorry for ourselves, but kept going for the equaliser.”

Sutton manager Matt Gray said: “We have got the worst set of injuries since I became manager. We have also had three long trips – Bristol Rovers, Newport and Bradford – in the space of seven days and so we have a team that hasn’t trained all week.

“In fact, we have only played nine games at home out of 21 all season. So to come to a club like Bradford and get a point, I am really pleased.

“We have had some great results since coming into the Football League after winning the National League last season. We have had a great start to the season and I am pleased with where we are – in the top six – going into the Christmas period.”

Gray thought Sutton ought to have a second penalty. He said: “There was a handball in the Bradford box that the referee missed that would have resulted in a penalty to us and them going down to nine men.

“I also thought there was a handball in the build-up to their second goal, but we will take a point.”