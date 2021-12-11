Jordan Davies free-kick earns promotion-chasing Wrexham narrow win over Weymouth By Press Association December 11 2021, 7.33pm Jordan Davies earned Wrexham the points (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A stunning free-kick from Jordan Davies kept Wrexham’s promotion bid on track with a 1-0 win over Weymouth. The hosts had already come close to scoring when Davies whipped in a corner which Jake Hyde glanced narrowly over the crossbar. But on the half-hour mark Davies took aim from 25 yards and bent a sublime effort over the wall and into the corner of Ross Fitzsimons’ net. The narrow victory lifted Wrexham back up to fourth in the National League table after most of their promotion rivals had picked up victories earlier in the day. More from The Courier Wrexham stay in play-off spots after late goal from Jordan Davies Wales coast to victory over Belarus as Gareth Bale wins 100th international cap Weymouth end run of eight league games without a win with victory at Aldershot Billy Sharp seals win for Sheffield United over Derby after Kelle Roos red card