Home Sport

Jordan Davies free-kick earns promotion-chasing Wrexham narrow win over Weymouth

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 7.33pm
Jordan Davies earned Wrexham the points (David Davies/PA)
Jordan Davies earned Wrexham the points (David Davies/PA)

A stunning free-kick from Jordan Davies kept Wrexham’s promotion bid on track with a 1-0 win over Weymouth.

The hosts had already come close to scoring when Davies whipped in a corner which Jake Hyde glanced narrowly over the crossbar.

But on the half-hour mark Davies took aim from 25 yards and bent a sublime effort over the wall and into the corner of Ross Fitzsimons’ net.

The narrow victory lifted Wrexham back up to fourth in the National League table after most of their promotion rivals had picked up victories earlier in the day.

