Australia celebrate and F1 awaits grandstand finale – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 7.41pm
England suffered a heavy defeat in their Ashes opener (Tertius Pickard/AP)
England suffered a heavy defeat in their Ashes opener (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 11.

Cricket

England collapsed to defeat in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

A milestone for Nathan Lyon.

And a record for Alex Carey.

The Barmy Army found something to cheer in London.

While the select few in Brisbane had some fun!

The final Test has been moved to Hobart.

Football

Raheem Sterling joined the 100 club with his winning goal against Wolves.

Jamie Carragher had fun at Brentford.

But was trumped by Robbie Fowler and Peter Crouch.

As did matchwinner Bryan Mbuemo.

Smile, you’re on camera!

Liam Gallagher found Boris Johnson’s replacement.

Michael Owen was ready for Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return.

The wait for a return to action was getting to Lucy Bronze.

Formula One

The final Saturday of an extraordinary season.

Lando Norris secured third on the grid before a family celebration.

Valtteri Bottas was ready for his final qualifying session with Mercedes.

While his 2022 team were given a heads-up.

The grid united for a vaccine message.

Nico Rosberg was living the dream.

Boxing

Tyson Fury got excited.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was living his best life.

Snooker

A dream team.

