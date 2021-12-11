Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Stephen Glass looking for clarity on Scottish football’s new coronavirus rules

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 8.39pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass wants clarity on coronavirus rules (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass wants clarity on coronavirus rules (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has called for clarity on new coronavirus rules in Scottish football.

Clubs were informed on Friday that if one person should test positive for the Omicron variant, all passengers aboard the plane or bus will be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

However, national clinical director Jason Leitch caused some confusion on BBC Radio Scotland’s Off The Ball programme on Saturday by stating that “If you are a household contact, irrespective of your vaccination status, you have to isolate for 10 days – back to the old days.

“If you are a non-household contact, if you are a contact from work or a bus or a train then you can test and release if you are doubly vaccinated.”

After Aberdeen’s 1-0 cinch Premiership win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, Glass said: “I am sure about what we have been told but unsure because we have heard other things.

“We have time before our next game so it is nothing we won’t be able to handle, I am sure we will get clarity pretty soon I would hope

“We changed our plans for this game.

“More staff drove, some players brought their cars and we took an extra bus too.

“We came in three team buses just to make sure.

“The club has been extra diligent throughout and will continue to do that whatever the rules are, but there has to be real clarity with the rules.

“I am going on second-hand information but we were told that he (Leitch) was on the radio saying that (all players don’t have to isolate if there is a positive test) after the club were told the opposite on Friday.

“When these rules come in, there needs to be some clarity and I think there will be so I think we are jumping ahead blaming people for coming out with things like that. I think there will be a bit of clarity pretty soon I’m sure.”

