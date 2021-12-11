Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Wilson bearing ‘burden’ of Newcastle’s number nine shirt with style

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 10.33pm
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has developed his leadership skills since last working under Eddie Howe (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Howe has saluted Callum Wilson’s blossoming leadership skills after he took on the “burden” of Newcastle’s number nine shirt.

Howe, who took Wilson to former club Bournemouth during his second spell in charge on the south coast, inherited the £20million striker when he replaced Steve Bruce at Newcastle last month and has seen him score in the last two games, the second of them a crucial 1-0 win over Burnley which ended the Magpies’ Premier League drought.

The pair spent six, largely successful, years together with the Cherries before both left within a matter of weeks in the wake of relegation and, having been reunited on Tyneside, the 44-year-old has seen growth in the frontman during the intervening period.

Howe said: “He seems very, very stable mentally, very focused. I think his leadership qualities have definitely improved. He’s a big character in the group.

“He always had a very, very good outlook on life and football when I worked with him previously at Bournemouth, a really positive guy. He always believed he would score and contribute for the team.

“But I guess what I’m saying is I think his leadership now, he is looking at other people and his surroundings and trying to boost other people rather than purely focusing on himself, so I’m really pleased with him.

“He’s giving a lot to the club. He’s taken that burden of the number nine and it’s not an easy thing to do, but he’s made it his own and full credit to him for that.”

Wilson has contributed six of Newcastle’s 17 league goals to date this season, none of them more important than his nerveless strike against the Clarets which secured a first win of the campaign at the 15th time of asking.

The final whistle at St James’ Park sparked wild celebrations, and while there is a long and difficult road still to travel, they simply served to increase Howe’s hunger.

He said: “It was a really uplifting experience because it was the first time we’ve been able to share that winning feeling together, and to look at the stands, see them full and everyone supportive in their appreciation of what the players had just delivered was an amazing moment.

“I hope it’s the first of many to come. I’m very thankful for what the supporters have given me since I’ve been at the club – it’s only a short period of time, but they’ve been absolutely amazing with me – and of course I want to give them more.”

