Chris Cadden insists David Gray has Hibernian backing after draw at St Mirren

Chris Cadden says Hibernian’s players would be happy if David Gray were to continue as caretaker manager.

The club’s former Scottish Cup-winning captain took charge for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren following the sacking of Jack Ross on Thursday.

Cadden admitted the squad felt they had let down Ross but would give Gray their backing as Hibs prepare to take on Dundee on Tuesday night.

The former Motherwell player said: “We’re gutted as players and staff that the manager is gone. We feel we’ve let him down a bit.

“We’ve got to do our best whoever’s in charge. That’s David for now and we’re going to give him 100 per cent.

“If David’s in charge for the foreseeable future the players will be happy with that. He’s popular in the dressing room and has been brilliant with me since I arrived.

“Whether it’s Dave or anyone else, we’ll give 100 per cent.

“We’ve got huge experience in this dressing room so we don’t need anyone to tell us how big a week it is.

“It’s massive and we know it. If anyone had any doubts, Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon or Lewis Stevenson would remind them.”

Hibs came within three minutes of winning only their second game in 10 in Paisley only for Joe Shaughnessy to cancel out Josh Campbell’s strike.

Cadden added: “The result wasn’t what we wanted but the reaction from the players was. We came here to get three points and losing a goal in 87 minutes is hard to take.

“The conditions were horrendous but we got the goal and defended well for the most part. We’re just gutted we didn’t get the win.

“I don’t know if we conceded due to a lack of confidence. I thought our defending was good. These things happen in football because I thought we were relatively solid. We want a better result on Tuesday because it’s a massive week for us.”

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says he understands the fans’ frustration after a run of nine games without a victory.

There was widespread booing throughout the stadium after Campbell’s goal had put Hibs ahead.

He said: “Our fans are very fair. They are bound to be frustrated with us going behind but once they saw the reaction and we weren’t willing to let the game get away from us, they soon got back onside.

“They helped drive the boys on. It was a positive reaction from the players and fans. We are frustrated with the run of games we have had and we want to give them entertaining football and get them out of their seats.

“Unfortunately the run we are on hasn’t let that happen but that will change, I am sure of it.”