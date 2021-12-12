Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Maguire hails ‘world-class’ David De Gea after starring in Man Utd win

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 10.03am
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has praised David De Gea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire paid tribute to “world-class” David De Gea after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich.

The Spanish goalkeeper had to be at his best at Carrow Road and produced excellent saves to deny Teemu Pukki and Ozan Kabak in the second half.

It gave De Gea a second consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League but it was only the 31-year-old’s fifth shut-out of the season in all competitions.

“David’s shown again he’s a world-class goalkeeper, a great shot-stopper. When they created the chances, he was there, he made big saves,” Maguire told MUTV.

“He’s played some magnificent football in his career. Since I’ve been here, it’s probably the best form but that’s probably for him to speak about.

“It’s a big clean sheet for him. We haven’t had enough this season, it’s nice to start getting them, two on the spin and we’ve got to go again on Tuesday.”

United face a quick turnaround with a trip to Brentford in midweek but will aim to build on their current six-game unbeaten run.

It started after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with new interim boss Ralf Rangnick now having won two of his opening three fixtures in charge.

While there had been encouraging signs during the German’s debut match against Crystal Palace, United produced a below-par showing in Norfolk and were fortunate to claim all three points at the newly-promoted side.

Maguire added: “We wanted to dominate the game a little bit more, play on the front foot, a little bit more aggressive, a little bit more tempo, it’s something we’ll work on and improve on.

“We spoke about it at half-time, make sure we keep a clean sheet and we still fancy our chances to go and win the game and that’s what we did.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 75th-minute penalty proved the difference between United and bottom of the table Norwich.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) scored the only goal of the game at Carrow Road (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Canaries were already without a number of players due to injury issues and lost captain Grant Hanley after 21 minutes with a left shoulder problem.

Dean Smith’s side host Aston Villa, the manager’s former club, on Tuesday and face a crisis at the heart of defence.

“Grant landed on his shoulder and had to come off,” the Norwich boss said.

Grant Hanley
Grant Hanley (left) has joined Norwich’s injury list (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He is a warrior so we knew when he stayed down it was a problem. Gibbo (Ben Gibson) pulled out with a tight thigh on Friday and Andrew (Omobamidele) has a stiff back.

“We are down to the bare bones but Jacob Sorensen put in a good performance (at centre-back).

“He dealt with them (Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford) really well and I was really pleased for him and with him.”