Sheffield United clash postponed due to coronavirus outbreak at QPR

Sheffield United’s Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR at Bramall Lane on Monday has been postponed after the visitors returned a number of positive coronavirus cases.

QPR did not specify the number of players and staff who were affected but said it had left them with “insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture”.

In accordance with EFL regulations, the circumstances of the postponement will be investigated and a rescheduled date announced in due course.