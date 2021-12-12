Verstappen crowned F1 champion, Ginola leaves castle – Sunday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 12.

Formula One

Max Verstappen became world champion.

Respect all round on the podium after an epic title race that will be remembered forever 🏆#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 @Max33Verstappen @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/EDgKox9AoJ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I cannot believe what we’ve just seen. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 12, 2021

Congratulations to @Max33Verstappen on his first world championship. He’s not to blame for the decisions. He’s an absolutely superb driver and gave us the most incredible season. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 12, 2021

World Champions. Massive congratulations to Ole Schack, Max Verstappen and the rest of the Red Bull team 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8zsl5yPZBn — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) December 12, 2021

As for this guy, he’s an absolute nut-job but what a brilliant racing driver. Whatever your thoughts on what happened, that final lap manoeuvre was just sensational. Congrats @Max33Verstappen – a worthy champion in the greatest ever F1 season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/k1E4DacswE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 12, 2021

Carlos Sainz finished on the podium.

🇦🇪 What a way to end my first year with Scuderia Ferrari! Podium today, P3 in Constructor’s and P5 in Driver’s. I really want to thank the entire team and every tifosi for the welcome. I’m already looking forward to 2022. FORZA FERRARI! 👉https://t.co/7KfrXmnhhY#CarlosSainz pic.twitter.com/hXfywmg4BV — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) December 12, 2021

McLaren celebrated fourth for the season.

It's P4 for the team in the Constructors' Championship. We can be so proud of what we've achieved in 2021, including that incredible day at Monza. Thanks for all your support, bring on 2022. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/qQed1aJtJ7 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 12, 2021

It was a day of goodbyes as drivers prepared to switch teams.

#KiitosValtteri 💙 A special occasion deserves a special suit. pic.twitter.com/DdcJCmylTe — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 12, 2021

One final time in 2021. Let's go, team 👊 pic.twitter.com/289tevNlGP — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 12, 2021

Ferrari honoured their 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen ahead of his final F1 race.

Kimi Raikkonen for @ScuderiaFerrari 👀 151 starts (2nd most all-time)10 race wins52 podiums7 pole positions1 world championship And the team had a special presentation for him ahead of his final F1 race 👊#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #KiitosKimi pic.twitter.com/995uwARdiD — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Honda also prepared to bow out of the sport.

One last dance. Thank you F1, thank you everyone. #PoweredByHonda pic.twitter.com/aEg6FfoeDg — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) December 12, 2021

Lando Norris was not going anywhere.

Mick Schumacher’s face said it all.

Hopes for a last lap battle in the last five minutes of that race 😱#HaasF1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/TKBPG6L1Rv — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 12, 2021

Cricket

It was a dream Ashes start for captain Pat Cummins.

Great start to the series up at the Gabba, a proper team effort. Next stop Adelaide. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/bOTGaNSKbv — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 12, 2021

Football

The castle journey was over for David Ginola.

Family time for Michael Owen.

Winter wonderland with the kids last night❄️😊 pic.twitter.com/bWIvHgkPwp — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 12, 2021

Raheem Sterling was still celebrating his landmark.