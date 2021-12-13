Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Rogic praised as ‘little Messi’ for victorious strike against Motherwell

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 4.33am
Josip Juranovic, centre, was wowed by Tom Rogic, centre-left, in Celtic’s win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Josip Juranovic hailed team-mate Tom Rogic as “little Messi” following the midfielder’s goal which earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday.

Rogic scored an impressive goal for the second week running after peeling off to meet David Turnbull’s rolled free-kick and fire into the top corner.

The Australian had waltzed past four Dundee United players to net seven days earlier and Juranovic waxed lyrical about his colleague after Celtic maintained the pressure on cinch Premiership leaders Rangers, who are four points ahead.

Tom Rogic with the ball at his feet
Celtic has been Tom Rogic’s home, apart from one season on loan to Melbourne Victory, since he arrived from Central Coast Mariners in 2013 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Croatian full-back said: “For me he is little Messi. He’s a bit taller than the original but there’s only one big Messi, he can be the little one.

“He’s so good. He’s one of the best players I have played with at club level.

“He’s in top form this season and that can only be good for us.

“We see it in training but I always make sure he’s in my team. He knows how to pick the sides.

“You look at his technique. He’s so tall but it’s unbelievable. He’s the main man for us.

“I didn’t know too much about him before I came here. I knew he’d been here a long time but I was wondering why because he was so good. He enjoys it here and he’s a legend.”

