Tyson Fury on sports personality shortlist but Lewis Hamilton misses out

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 9.17am Updated: December 13 2021, 2.47pm
Lewis Hamilton has missed out on a nomination for Sports Personality of the Year (Tim Goode/PA)
Tyson Fury has been included on the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year but Lewis Hamilton misses out.

A day after losing out on a record eighth Formula One world title in controversial circumstances, Hamilton was omitted from the list of six sporting stars in line to pick up the award on Sunday.

The 36-year-old won Sports Personality for the second time last year after equalling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven titles.

Fury, who claimed a second win over Deontay Wilder in October, opposed his inclusion on the shortlist last year and had threatened to sue the BBC if he was named this time.

Teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu is the big favourite to claim the award after her remarkable US Open triumph in New York in September.

Olympic and Paralympic stars Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey are also included following their performances in Tokyo this summer.

Diver Daley claimed an emotional first gold medal with Matty Lee in the synchronised 10 metres platform event before taking bronze in the individual category.

Tyson Fury has been included despite threatening to sue the BBC
Peaty also shone in the pool, becoming the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title in the 100 metres breaststroke, while cyclist Storey took her tally of Paralympic gold medals to 17 with three more in Tokyo.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling makes up the final six after starring in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.

The BBC show will be held at Media City in Salford on Sunday without a studio audience because of concerns over rising coronavirus infections.