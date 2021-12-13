Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Raducanu out of Abu Dhabi event after testing positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 2.27pm
Emma Raducanu has been forced to pull out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Raducanu has pulled out of an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi this week after testing positive for Covid-19.

The US Open champion had travelled to the United Arab Emirates ahead of the grandly-named Mubadala World Tennis Championship, where she was due to face Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on Thursday.

Raducanu must instead complete a period of isolation but, providing she does not experience any lingering illness, it should not affect her plans to travel to Australia ahead of the first grand slam of 2022.

In a statement released by organisers, the 19-year-old said: “I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately, after testing positive for Covid-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity. I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back soon.”

The illness does disrupt Raducanu’s first proper pre-season training block, where she has been working with new coach Torben Beltz ahead of what will be her first full season on the WTA Tour.

The teenager will also be in isolation for Sunday’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year show, where she is the hot favourite to win the top prize.