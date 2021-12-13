Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aston Villa ready to face Norwich despite Covid-19 cases

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 3.39pm
Aston Villa have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aston Villa have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak – but their game against Norwich is not in doubt.

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that “a couple of staff members and a couple of players” have tested positive for Covid-19, which led to the Villa boss cancelling training on Sunday.

However, the squad trained as normal on Monday and Gerrard insists Villa are fully focused on the Premier League game at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

“I haven’t changed any protocols, I have just listened to the guidance and tried to stick to all the guidelines,” said Gerrard.

“I made the decision yesterday, because it was a recovery day, and because we didn’t have a pitch session, and on the back of receiving a couple of positive cases, I thought it was just common sense to just cancel the session.

“We re-tested this morning and we have got a couple of staff and a couple of players missing for the foreseeable future but the vast majority have come through the test this morning and we look forward to competing against Norwich tomorrow.”

Gerrard did not want to name those players who tested positive, and continued: “I will stick to the medical confidentiality.

“I want to wish those who have the positive cases well. They are isolating now so obviously we send our best wishes to them. I will speak to them all this afternoon and fingers crossed it is contained now.”

With Gerrard not naming the players, it is not known if those who have tested positive featured in Villa’s defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Gerrard also revealed that Marvelous Nakamba is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury at Anfield.

The news is another blow for Villa, who last week lost Leon Bailey for “a number of weeks” after he limped off against Manchester City with a quad problem.

“He has had an MRI scan which has shown a knee issue so he will be missing this side of Christmas for sure and he will see a specialist on Tuesday, and we will have a further update then,” Gerrard said of Nakamba.

The trip to Carrow Road sees Gerrard come up against the man he replaced at Villa Park – Dean Smith.

Smith was sacked in November following a run of five successive Premier League defeats, bringing to an end his three-year spell in charge of his boyhood club.

Smith, appointed Norwich manager just a week after his dismissal at Villa Park, has an in-depth knowledge of the players his side will face and Gerrard said: “That is something we can’t change.

“He spent a long time here building a good team and a good squad and he had success here so he knows the players very well.

“That is the fascinating thing about this game. He knows my players well but both managers have now put their stamps on their individual teams and may the best team win.”