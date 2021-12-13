Ilkay Gundogan fit to face Leeds despite back problem

An error occurred. Please try again.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been passed fit for the champions’ home clash with Leeds on Tuesday.

The German was withdrawn early in the second half of Saturday’s victory over Wolves with a back complaint.

Ferran Torres, who is expected to be out until January with a broken metatarsal, is City’s only notable absentee.

There is no respite for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa with none of the players who missed Saturday’s narrow defeat at Chelsea available to return at the Etihad Stadium.

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford all missed the trip to Stamford Bridge with hamstring injuries they sustained in the previous week’s draw with Brentford.

Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch and Rodrigo are also still sidelined with Bielsa remaining coy on precisely how long each player is expected to remain unavailable.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Sterling, Silva, Mahrez, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood.