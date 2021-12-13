Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Gray eager to keep focus at Hibernian on the pitch

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 4.11pm
Hibernian caretaker boss David Gray is focused only on Dundee (Alan Rennie/PA)
David Gray is looking no further forward than Tuesday’s visit of Dundee as Hibernian’s search for a new boss continues in cup final week.

The former club captain took caretaker charge for the 1-1 cinch Premiership draw against St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday following Jack Ross’ sacking on Thursday.

Hibs have a Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park looming large next Sunday but Gray and fellow coaches Eddie May and Craig Samson are focused only on the cinch Premiership match against Dundee, as they try to start moving the Easter Road side up from seventh place following four games without a win.

Gray, who will welcome captain Paul Hanlon and fellow defender Paul McGinn back from suspension, was asked if he expects to still be in charge for Hampden Park, and he said: “I have no idea. The most important thing is tomorrow night and I know I will be for that so once that is done we can start thinking about moving forward after that.

“The situation is still exactly the same for myself, Eddie and Sammy, we will just continue to do what we are doing.

“I spoke to Ben (Kensell, chief executive) after the game and he said ‘can you keep doing the same for Dundee’ and I am sure once that game is out of the way we will move on and see where we are after that.

“The situation isn’t great for anyone, it isn’t great whenever anyone loses their job.

“At the same time, we know as players and coaching staff that we have a job to do which is to prepare the team and be ready to win games of football.

“Results haven’t been good enough and the players, myself and Eddie are trying to make sure we put that right as quickly as possible.”

Gray insists there was encouragement to take from the trip to Paisley, where Josh Campbell’s opener for Hibs was cancelled out by a late Joe Shaughnessy equaliser.

He said: “We were bright today (at training). We got a reaction on Saturday.

“There was a little bit of disappointment after the game on Saturday, from the amount of effort they put in to the game and how good they were and to lose the late goal.

“It was a different disappointment from last Wednesday night when the performance and result (1-0 defeat at Livingston) wasn’t good enough and we got what we deserved.

“There were a lot more positives for us as a squad to take (from Saturday) and coming in in the morning the boys were more positive.

“The fact is, we have a massive game tomorrow night with the opportunity to go two points off fourth, which is where want to be.”

