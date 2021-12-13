Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kris Boyd sees reasons for Rangers to be confident against Borussia Dortmund

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 5.23pm
Kris Boyd knows Rangers face a formidable test against Borussia Dortmund (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kris Boyd knows Rangers face a formidable test against Borussia Dortmund (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Kris Boyd feels Rangers’ Europa League exploits in recent seasons will give them belief that they can pull off an upset against Borussia Dortmund.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side landed a glamour tie against the illustrious Germans in Monday’s draw for the Europa League knockout round play-offs in February.

Rangers will visit the Westfalenstadion on February 17 before the return leg at Ibrox a week later.

Former Gers striker Boyd told Sky Sports: “Rangers are going to have to be at their best. Dortmund have shown over the years how good they are, and with the talent they’ve got, it’s going to be very difficult.

“But with Rangers, you just never know. There have been a few shocks and surprises over the past few years. I’m sure Giovanni van Bronckhorst and the players will be looking forward to the occasion.

“Rangers have managed to get through the Europa League in the last few seasons as well, so they are used to this type of football, albeit I don’t think they’ve come up against a team of the level of Borussia Dortmund.

“I don’t think they’ll be going into it thinking they’re just there to make up the numbers. They’ll be looking forward to it and they’ll feel they can cause an upset.”

Dortmund are currently second in the Bundesliga, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich. They parachuted into the Europa League after being pipped to second place by Sporting Lisbon in a Champions League group that also included runaway winners Ajax and fourth-placed Besiktas.

Boyd added: “I think when you get to the latter stages of any European competition, you are going to draw big names.

“You are going to have superstars coming to your stadium. That’s the whole point of qualifying for the knockout stages. It’s a fantastic occasion.

“It will be a very, very difficult game. I think it was important that Rangers didn’t get a trip that was far away with the importance of the league this season as well because the winners go straight into the Champions League.”

Boyd joked that Rangers’ task would be made easier if Dortmund cash in on talismanic striker Erling Haaland in January.

He said: “Could someone come along and buy Haaland before the tie comes around? That would help Rangers, that’s for sure.”