F1 finale fallout and Champions League draw chaos – Monday's sporting social By Press Association December 13 2021, 6.27pm Max Verstappen won the F1 drivers' title in controversial circumstances on Sunday (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Formula One The race that everyone was talking about. The grand finale to a season that had everything 🎉#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/WpjPhhoeQY— Formula 1 (@F1) December 13, 2021 Congratulations continued to come in for new world champion Max Verstappen. Congratulations to @Max33Verstappen on winning his first F1 World Championship after a thrilling season of racing. 🏆🤝 https://t.co/CDVhbWXs2L— McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 13, 2021 Then: Team mates 🤝Now: First on the scene to congratulate the new champ 🤗#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/g0r6SE5MDw— Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021 Pundit and former driver Karun Chandhok had his say on a controversial end to the season. My thoughts on yesterday's finish…Neither driver deserved to lose that title yesterday.Both have been outstanding this year but ultimately we must all congratulate @Max33Verstappen on his first World Championship 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5mWHHy493M— Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) December 13, 2021 George Russell prepared for his move to Mercedes. It's hard to sum up just how much the last three years have meant to me. Working with these incredible people has given me a whole new appreciation for what dedication really means. No matter how tough things get, they never give up. I will carry that mentality with me always. pic.twitter.com/p3ZF8jA1B5— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 13, 2021 To every member of the @WilliamsRacing family, thank you for making me one of your own and for helping me grow as a driver, a teammate and a man. There is so much more greatness still to come for this team, and it will come soon, I know it. 💙— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 13, 2021 Memories to cherish 🥰At our team photo, @GeorgeRussell63 was presented with his memorable Spa trophy and this incredible artwork by @TerryKneeshaw! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZBi2wdTnB0— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 13, 2021 Football The draw for the Champions League round of 16 had to be remade. What time is the 3rd round of the draw? 😂🍿 https://t.co/7vigGbYMKF— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) December 13, 2021 It's now official! pic.twitter.com/XjjiUqPubV— michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 13, 2021 As you were, Lille. 😅 https://t.co/ip99qrD9xl— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 13, 2021 Cricket Sam Curran has high hopes for 2022. Had some good scan results last week, and healing is going well.. everyday is a step closer. 2022 will be a good year 🙏🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/fHdGkG8SGw— Sam Curran (@CurranSM) December 13, 2021 Boxing Did Tyson Fury meet his match? What a photobomb 😂@Tyson_Fury & @Usykaa shared a moment last night after his surprise performance. pic.twitter.com/vhDC1ELtlW— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 13, 2021 The start of a big week. FIGHT WEEK!!! We close out 2021 with a huge night in Manchester this Saturday live on @daznboxing #ParkerChisora2 👊 pic.twitter.com/NbHjUhGePe— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 13, 2021 Basketball What a block! Bron DELETED this shot 😳 pic.twitter.com/2dLIhWzDk6— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 13, 2021