Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie signs contract extension until 2025

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 8.19pm
Jack MacKenzie has signed a new deal with Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jack MacKenzie has signed a new deal with Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has signed a contract extension with the club until 2025.

The 21-year-old, who has been with the Dons since the age of nine, has made a positive impact in the first-team since being handed his debut by Stephen Glass towards the end of last season.

MacKenzie’s initial deal, which he signed in March, was due to expire in 2023, but the club have now moved to secure his services for the longer term.

Manager Glass said: “We have been really pleased with Jack’s performance since he made his debut late last season, and he has gone on to feature regularly in the first team.

“He has earned this extension and I look forward to seeing his continued progress here at the club.”

MacKenzie has made 20 first-team appearances and scored once for the Dons. He returned to action against St Johnstone on Saturday after a short spell on the sidelines through injury.

