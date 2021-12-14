Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

On this day in 2007: Fabio Capello is appointed as England manager

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 6.01am
Fabio Capello was the Football Association’s chosen man in 2007 (David Davies/PA)
Fabio Capello was formally appointed England manager on December 14, 2007.

The Italian, then 61, had made his interest in the job well known and was installed as the number one candidate after Jose Mourinho backed out of the running.

Capello succeeded Steve McClaren, who was sacked following England’s failure to qualify for Euro 2008, and signed a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Fabio Capello succeeded Steve McClaren as England boss
Explaining the Football Association’s choice, chief executive Brian Barwick said of the former Juventus, AC Milan and Real Madrid boss: “When we set out to recruit the new manager, we said we were committed to appointing a world-class candidate.

“In Fabio Capello we have that man. I am delighted Fabio has agreed to become England manager. He is a winner and his record over the last two decades speaks for itself.

“At every club he has managed, Fabio has won the league title and (director of
football development) Sir Trevor Brooking and I were left in no doubt of his passion and commitment to bring that success to the England team.”

Fabio Capello, right, resigned after John Terry was stripped of the England captaincy
Capello’s services came at a price, with the FA hoping the Italian could elevate England among the contenders for the World Cup in 2010 and Euro 2012.

England’s qualifying campaign for the World Cup could scarcely have gone better but Capello came under fire after defeat by Germany in the last 16 in South Africa.

He was backed to continue in the role by the FA but resigned in February 2012 following the governing body’s decision to strip John Terry of the England captaincy.

