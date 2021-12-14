Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnley First Division title winner Jimmy Robson dies at the age of 82

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 9.17am
Former Burnley forward Jimmy Robson has died at the age of 82 (PA)
Burnley great Jimmy Robson has died at the age of 82, the Premier League club have announced.

Robson, an inside forward, was part of the Clarets side that won the First Division title in 1960, while also being an FA Cup runner-up in 1962 after scoring in the final against Tottenham.

Robson scored 100 goals in 242 appearances for Burnley before spells with Blackpool, Barnsley and Bury.

Robson had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease – and is the seventh member of Burnley’s title-winning squad to die with the condition.

Burnley posted on social media: “We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Robson this morning.

“The Clarets legend won the First Division with Burnley in 1960 and made 242 appearances.

“The thoughts of everyone at Turf Moor are with Jimmy’s family and friends.”