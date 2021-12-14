Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rey Lee-Lo back to reinforce Cardiff’s depleted squad for Champions Cup clash

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 3.25pm
Cardiff centre Rey Lee-Lo
Cardiff’s stretched playing resources are set to receive a boost with Samoa international centre Rey Lee-Lo being available for their Heineken Champions Cup clash against Harlequins.

The Welsh side were without more than 30 players for last Saturday’s opening European appointment with reigning champions Toulouse.

Cardiff had been due to play United Rugby Championship fixtures in South Africa last month, and had already arrived there when it became a UK Government red-listed country as fresh travel restrictions were imposed following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant.

With such a large group isolating at a hotel near London on eventually returning from South Africa, it meant a team comprising Wales internationals, who did not travel, semi-professionals and academy players being fielded against the European title holders.

Although the vast majority of that party are now out of isolation and back home with their families, Cardiff are working largely with their Toulouse squad for Saturday’s trip to the Twickenham Stoop.

And Cardiff academy manager Gruff Rees, who is currently heading the coaching team, confirmed Lee-Lo is in the selection mix after suspension.

“It is a massive boost for all of us,” Rees said.

“There is something called the World Rugby coaching intervention programme. You have to sign up for it, and it is some online learning to go through.

“He has come through that, and we had authorisation to take one week off (Lee-Lo’s suspension) because it was special circumstances.”

Rees, though, might have to make an enforced change at fly-half, while hooking reserves have also been tested following a shoulder injury suffered by Iestyn Harris, and full-back Jacob Beetham faces suspension after being sent off for a dangerous tackle against Toulouse.

Current number 10 Jason Tovey suffered a head knock in the Toulouse game, and Rees added: “We are still waiting to see the reaction to the HIA (head injury assessment) today.

England v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Cardiff and Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams (David Davies/PA)

“It is a strong possibility (wing Dan Fish could come back at 10). He has been doing that job admirably at (Welsh) Premiership level and he knows the cohesion and language that creates some trust.

“Tomos Williams (Cardiff and Wales scrum-half) is in my ear that he could do a job there, so there are some possible fits there.

“We have hooker concerns. Evan Yardley will start, our other Cardiff RFC hooker (Alun Rees) is carrying a slight hamstring twinge, but we are looking at dispensation for a medical joker that we are allowed to bring in by tomorrow lunch-time.

“Hopefully, there will be two hookers in the match-day squad and a travelling reserve.”

While Cardiff lost 39-7 to Toulouse, Quins launched their European season with an impressive victory over Castres in France.

“When you look at Harlequins in a lot of depth, they are obviously regarded as a fantastic ball-playing side, but you see how good they are at other things around the scrum and lineout,” Rees said.

“We’ve spoken about following up what was a monumental effort last weekend.

“If you look at the GPS numbers, the average was far above any other game from this season, per position, which was an astronomical effort.

“Last week, the adrenaline of a home game against the European champions was probably, for me, an easy sell in some ways around the team room in creating a mindset.

“To do it again gets motivationally harder, and you have got to look a bit differently at it.”

