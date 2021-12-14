Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Palace remain without vice-captain James McArthur for the visit of Southampton

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 3.39pm
James McArthur has not played since the start of November for Crystal Palace (Ashley Western/PA)
James McArthur has not played since the start of November for Crystal Palace (Ashley Western/PA)

Crystal Palace will remain without vice-captain James McArthur for Wednesday’s visit of Southampton in the Premier League.

The Scottish midfielder is still absent with a hamstring injury while full-back Nathan Ferguson is building up his fitness after close to two years since his last competitive appearance.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira will be boosted by the return of Joachim Andersen after a hamstring injury and captain Luka Milivojevic has also recovered from the knock which sidelined him for the win against Everton on Sunday.

Southampton are assessing Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja after each came off in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal because of injury, while fellow forward Che Adams, who missed the game due to a knock, has been ruled out of the trip to Selhurst Park.

With Alex McCarthy also still sidelined and Fraser Forster looking likely to be, Willy Caballero is set to play in goal again.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is hopeful Tino Livramento (muscle issue) will be fit to feature, and has Oriel Romeu and Mohammed Salisu available again after one-game suspensions.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Andersen, Riedewald, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

Southampton provisional squad: Caballero, Lewis, Walker-Peters, Lycano, Stephens, Perraud, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Long, A Armstrong, Broja, Walcott