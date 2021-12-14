Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson says losing David Wotherspoon to long-term injury a ‘huge blow’

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 3.47pm Updated: December 14 2021, 4.57pm
St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon is facing a lengthy lay-off (Ian Rutherford/PA)
St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon is facing a lengthy lay-off (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Callum Davidson admits the loss of key midfielder David Wotherspoon for the remainder of the season is a huge blow for struggling St Johnstone.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since having to go off early in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic. Scans have now confirmed that he has suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage and will not play again this term.

Manager Davidson said: “He’s a huge player for us to lose. For me, he was one of our best players last season, so to lose him for the rest of the season is a huge blow for us. It’s up to others now to step up and get a place in that team.”

Davidson believes Wotherspoon has the required mentality to fight back strongly from his setback.

He said: “He’s fine. He’s got his head round where he is with his injury. He’s a sensible lad. He realises where he is injury-wise. I’ve had a few injuries myself and I think sometimes when you know what your injury is and how long it’s going to be, it can be easier than having an unknown injury. He’s got his head screwed on.”

Injuries to Wotherspoon and other midfielders prompted Davidson to dip into the free-agent market and sign former Derby player Jacob Butterfield this week. The 31-year-old is in line to make his debut away to cinch Premiership leaders Rangers on Wednesday.

Davidson said: “Jacob is experienced and he’s kept himself really fit. He’s looked good in training. Midfield is an area where we’ve been a bit short so it’s an area where we’ve needed a bit more strength in depth.”

Saints find themselves heading to Ibrox rock-bottom of the cinch Premiership towards the end of a year in which they won a domestic cup double.

Davidson said: “I don’t really like looking at the league position but it is top against bottom and nobody will give us a chance.

“In these type of games we always seem to perform well, so hopefully we get a good performance. Rangers have got top quality players. In the first 15 minutes against Hearts they were superb on the attacking side and that’s something we’ve got to stop.”

Davidson is confident Saints can turn the tide after a challenging first half to the campaign.

He said: “The Hibs game, when we were 1-0 up and then lost after having a man sent off, was probably the low point for me this season and obviously the raft of injuries has been a test.

“But I see the squad sticking together and staying strong, and that gives me belief and positivity that the group are ready and willing to fight all the way to the end of the season. I always try to be positive and I believe the group I’ve got here will come through.”