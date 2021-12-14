Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sit out Arsenal’s home clash with West Ham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sit out Arsenal’s Premier League match against West Ham following internal club disciplinary action.

Forward Aubameyang was dropped ahead of Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Southampton, reportedly over a late return from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother, and has since been stripped of the captaincy.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno continues to be assessed over a groin problem, so Arthur Okonkwo could again be on the bench. Defender Sead Kolasinac (ankle) is stepping up his own recovery.

West Ham are hopeful Aaron Cresswell will be in contention following a lower back injury.

Cresswell has missed the draws against Brighton and Burnley, either side of the win against Chelsea, but boss David Moyes is optimistic the left-back will make the trip to north London.

Defenders Kurt Zouma (thigh), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Ben Johnson (thigh) and Ryan Fredericks (groin) all remain sidelined.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Okonkwo, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Pepe, Nketiah.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins, Alese, Ashby, Baptiste.