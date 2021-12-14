Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Double injury blow for Everton as Richarlison and Andros Townsend are ruled out

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 5.31pm
Everton manager Rafael Benitez’s problems have increased after Richarlison was ruled out for several weeks with a calf problem (John Walton/PA)
Everton manager Rafael Benitez’s problems have increased after Richarlison was ruled out for several weeks with a calf problem (John Walton/PA)

Under-pressure Everton manager Rafael Benitez’s problems continue to mount after Richarlison was ruled out for a number of weeks while Andros Townsend has been sidelined by a fractured bone in his foot.

Richarlison was one of the major talking points of Sunday’s defeat at Crystal Palace as Benitez replaced him early in the second half with his side trailing 2-0, prompting open dissent from travelling fans.

Benitez said post-match that the Brazil international had sustained a calf problem and a subsequent scan has revealed a tear which the club say will rule him out for “a number of weeks”.

Last season’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out since August with a thigh problem and although he is edging closer to a return, the loss of Richarlison and Townsend for a significant period at a key point in the season is a huge blow to Benitez, whose side have taken just four points from the last 40 available.

Townsend sustained a small fracture in his foot in Sunday’s game and his injury will be assessed by specialists but midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has just returned from a similar problem and he missed five weeks.

In addition, captain Seamus Coleman sustained bone bruising and soft tissue damage late against Palace and will be assessed over the coming days.

Benitez was already without midfielder Tom Davies (knee) and defender Yerry Mina, who lasted just 31 minutes on his comeback after two months out before sustaining a calf problem.

