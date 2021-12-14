Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR have another game postponed due to Covid-19 issues

By Press Association
December 14 2021, 7.23pm
QPR’s home game against Swansea has been postponed (Ashley Western/PA)
QPR's home game against Swansea has been postponed (Ashley Western/PA)

QPR have had a second successive match postponed due to Covid-19 issues within the squad with Saturday’s visit of Swansea suspended.

Mark Warburton’s side had been unable to fulfil Monday’s fixture at Sheffield United as they had insufficient numbers due to an outbreak of positive tests.

“Further to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the first-team squad, our Sky Bet Championship fixture against Swansea City on Saturday December 18 has been suspended,” said a QPR statement.

“QPR informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this weekend, having previously been unable to fulfil Monday night’s fixture against Sheffield United.

“In accordance with EFL Regulations, the league will review the circumstances of the postponement with a rearranged date for the fixture to be confirmed in due course.”

