Halifax move second with win over King’s Lynn

Halifax moved into second place in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 victory over struggling King’s Lynn.

A fourth victory in five matches was secured courtesy of second-half goals from Matty Warburton and Jack Vale as the hosts moved level on points with leaders Chesterfield, who have a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Second-bottom King’s Lynn, who secured their first win at the weekend to end a run of eight successive defeats, remain without an away victory since October 2.

Despite dominating the first half Halifax went in at the break goalless with the best two chances falling to Munashe Sundire, who glanced one header just wide and had another shot saved by the feet of goalkeeper Paul Jones.

The pressure continued early in the second half with Warburton’s volley beating Jones but being blocked on the line.

However, the 29-year-old made it back-to-back goalscoring games with a low shot to beat Jones after 63 minutes, with on-loan Blackburn striker Vale capitalising on a back-pass to add the second in added time.