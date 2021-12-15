Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vaccination or negative Covid test required for fans under new restrictions

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 4.33am
Fans in England will need to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a recent negative test to enter sporting venues holding more than 10,000 people from Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Spectators will have to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a recent negative lateral flow test to attend sporting events with crowds of more than 10,000 people in England from today.

The Government’s Covid Plan B measures, which apply to events like Premier League matches, have come into force after passing a Commons vote on Tuesday evening.

Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Arsenal are all due to host games on Wednesday night.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has called the measures “proportionate” to the situation the country faces at the moment but refused to rule out even stricter measures such as forcing clubs to reduce capacity at matches.

Stadiums have been free to operate at full capacity since final Covid restrictions were lifted in July.

The introduction of mandatory Covid passes for large venues comes as the Premier League steps up its efforts to combat the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the virus, with top-flight players and staff now required to take a lateral flow test every time they want to enter their club’s training ground.

Premier League clubs have agreed stricter measures in a week when two top-flight matches – Tottenham v Brighton and Brentford v Manchester United – have been postponed due to Covid cases.

The PA news agency understands anyone wishing to enter a Premier League training ground will be required to take a lateral flow test outside, while twice-weekly PCR testing is also being introduced.

The decision on increased testing was taken at a clubs’ shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, and will sit alongside existing emergency measures around face coverings, limiting time in the treatment room and observing social distancing which were reintroduced last week.

The moves come as the highly transmissible Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain of coronavirus in the UK.

The league announced on Monday there had been 42 positive Covid tests among Premier League players and staff last week – the most it had recorded in any previous seven-day period.

With the season about to enter the busy festive programme, clubs are desperate to avoid a raft of postponements which would create a backlog later in the campaign and could impact upon the integrity of the competition.

Widespread postponements could also leave the league open to demands for rebates from broadcast partners, which had to be paid when the 2019-20 season was suspended at the start of the pandemic.

