Football rumours: Tottenham to listen to offers for Dele Alli

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 7.15am
Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham have finally made a decision on the future of outcast Dele Alli, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the club are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old midfielder, who has barely featured for manager Antonio Conte’s squad. Newcastle are believed to have already made enquiries, while a move to Germany’s Bundesliga is a possibility.

The Daily Telegraph reports Manchester United have resigned themselves to losing Paul Pogba in the summer. Club bosses have reportedly begun looking at transfer options to replace the 28-year-old midfielder, whose future at Old Trafford has looked uncertain for months.

In some more positive news for United, the Manchester Evening News says Jesse Lingard is not expected to leave the club in the January transfer window. Although the 29-year-old is approaching the last six months of his contract, it is believed he intends on seeing out the season at Old Trafford, despite being linked with a West Ham return.

Staying with West Ham, the Evening Standard reports club bosses are set to follow through on a planned move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, despite the 24-year-old recently suffering a fractured cheekbone.

Anthony Martial: Atletico Madrid want to explore a possible exchange deal with Manchester United for the 26-year-old striker, according to Eurosport.

Dusan Vlahovic: Gazzetta dello Sport reports Fiorentina have set an £85m price tag on the 21-year-old striker.

Valentin Castellanos: The Daily Mail says West Ham are monitoring the New York City FC striker.

