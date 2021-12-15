Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid outbreak forces Saracens to forfeit European Challenge Cup clash with Pau

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 11.53am Updated: December 15 2021, 1.29pm
Saracens have been forced to forfeit their match against Pau due to a Covid outbreak (Mark Kerton/PA).
Saracens have forfeited their European Challenge Cup game against Pau following a Covid-19 outbreak at the Gallagher Premiership club.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said a 28-0 scoreline and five match points had been awarded to the French club, who were due to host Saracens on Saturday.

EPCR added that Saracens had informed them of a “significant number” of positive Covid-19 tests among their playing squad, meaning they could not safely fulfil the Pau fixture.

Saracens said that the outbreak had occurred within their training ground environment, reporting “several positive Covid cases” from a latest round of PCR testing on Monday.

In a statement, Saracens said: “The club has taken the immediate action of closing the training ground and isolating all players, coaches and support staff.

“We have been working closely with EPCR and PRL (Premiership Rugby) and it is with regret that our game versus Section Paloise (Pau) in the EPCR Challenge Cup on Saturday 18th December has had to be forfeited by Saracens due to our inability to field a 23-man squad for this fixture.

“In addition to positive Covid-19 cases, we have players self-isolating due to being close contacts, and a number of players who are currently injured.

“This is extremely disappointing for everyone at the club, but as always the health and well-being of our people is our priority at this time.”

Saracens said that the squad would return to full training on December 24.

“We would like to reassure our supporters that our Gallagher Premiership fixture versus Worcester Warriors on 26th December will still take place,” the club added.

Meanwhile, Bath have postponed training after returning a “very small number of positive results” and will only resume after the next round of testing.

Bath host La Rochelle at the Recreation Ground on Saturday after losing 45-20 at Leinster in their tournament opener.