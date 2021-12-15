Roberto Firmino returns to Liverpool’s squad for Newcastle clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino returns to the squad to face Newcastle after six weeks out with a hamstring problem.

The Brazil international missed eight matches but having returned to training last week he is now fully fit. Fellow forward Diogo Jota returns after a knock but Divock Origi is set to sit out a second successive match with a knee injury.

Midfielder Curtis Jones is also back in training after an eye injury sidelined him at the end of October but he is likely to require a few more days to be in contention.

Newcastle will be without Federico Fernandez at Anfield after the defender sustained a thigh injury which could rule him out of the festive period.

Defender Paul Dummett remains out with a calf injury, though boss Eddie Howe hopes he will be back soon.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff will return to the matchday squad, having been left out at Leicester on Sunday.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.