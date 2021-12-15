Covid outbreak at Reading forces postponement of Luton clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Reading’s Championship match at home to Luton on Saturday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Reading said there had been a “significant number” of positive PCR tests among both the first-team squad and under-23s.

The game is the second in the Championship this weekend to be called off due to Covid after QPR’s visit to Swansea was also postponed.

A statement on the Reading website said: “The club informed the EFL this morning that, following the return of a significant number of positive PCR tests within our first team and under-23 squads, we are unable to field a team capable of fulfilling the fixture on Saturday.

“In light of the increased rate of transmissions from the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the EFL will review the circumstances surrounding the postponement and work with affected clubs to assist them throughout this challenging period.

“A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”