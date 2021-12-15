Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Baraclough signs new Northern Ireland deal

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 4.41pm
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is set to stay on to prepare towards Euro 2024 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has signed a two-year contract extension, the Irish Football Association has announced.

Baraclough initially signed an 18-month contract when he took on the role in June 2020 after Michael O’Neill stepped down.

The new deal will see Baraclough in charge for the 2022-23 Nations League campaign as well as Euro 2024 qualifiers, with an extension included should Northern Ireland reach the finals in Germany.

The 51-year-old said on www.irishfa.com: “I am really happy to have signed this contract. We have a great mix of youth and experience and, coupled with my backroom team, I feel we can continue to grow and develop as a group.

“I want to thank the Irish FA for backing me and the Northern Ireland fans for doing likewise.

“Those games behind closed doors during the height of the Covid pandemic, both home and away, were harder without them.

“Having them back in numbers puts a spring in everyone’s step and I want to acknowledge their support and I hope that more good times are on the horizon.”

Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood is among those to have been called up into the senior squad on Ian Baraclough’s watch (David Davies/PA)

Although Northern Ireland failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, finishing third in Group C behind Switzerland and Italy, Baraclough has made notable progress in integrating new players into the squad with an eye on the future.

Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood and 17-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor were among those to earn their first call-ups during the last campaign.

The Irish FA had unanimously voted to open talks on a new deal for Baraclough and are looking forward to continuing their partnership.

“The Irish FA Board gave its full backing and I’m delighted we have again secured Ian’s services,” said Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson.

“He is the right man to navigate the challenges ahead as well as being a great ambassador for the organisation.”

