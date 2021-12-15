Reading’s clash with Luton and Millwall’s game with Preston called off

An error occurred. Please try again.

Reading’s Sky Bet Championship match at home to Luton on Saturday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak, along with Millwall’s game against Preston.

After QPR’s visit to Swansea was also postponed, Reading said there had been a “significant number” of positive PCR tests among both the first-team squad and under-23s.

A statement on the Reading website said: “The club informed the EFL this morning that, following the return of a significant number of positive PCR tests within our first team and under-23 squads, we are unable to field a team capable of fulfilling the fixture on Saturday.

“In light of the increased rate of transmissions from the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the EFL will review the circumstances surrounding the postponement and work with affected clubs to assist them throughout this challenging period.

“A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

Later on Wednesday, Millwall announced the visit of Preston had also been postponed because of “a significant number” of positive Covid cases within the playing squad and support staff.

The club statement added: “At present, only a minority of those who have returned positive test results are experiencing any sort of symptoms and they are very mild at worst.

“The decision to postpone has been made following extensive dialogue with the EFL, Public Health England and the club’s safety advisory group.”

Following the announcement, the EFL said it would “review the circumstances surrounding the postponement and work with affected clubs to assist them throughout this challenging period”.

A rearranged date for the game will be confirmed in due course.