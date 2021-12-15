Tributes to retiring Aguero and Anderson caught out – Wednesday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.

Football

Tributes were paid to the retiring Sergio Aguero.

One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DLsZ2aL6jg — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 15, 2021

An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, a friend and a unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic Man City phenomenon.I wish you nothing but the best legend. @aguerosergiokun #Aguerooooo pic.twitter.com/prYdYS7Wxi — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) December 15, 2021

Congrats on a world-class career, Kun 🇦🇷💙 You will always be a part of football history…All the best in the future for you and your family! 🙏🏼 @aguerosergiokun https://t.co/WAOsuzAZ97 — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) December 15, 2021

Amigo, sé que ha sido una decisión difícil y dura la que has tenido que tomar pero te vas como una LEYENDA. Para mi ha sido un orgullo compartir tantos momentos juntos, dentro y fuera del terreno. Eres mi partner in crime! 🅰️⚽️Mucha suerte en tu nueva etapa! #KunAguero pic.twitter.com/4s7as9QsAk — David Silva (@21LVA) December 15, 2021

This video will never get old 🤣🤣🤣 happy retirement @aguerosergiokun love you so much 💙 🍾 🥂 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/UUJ82apO7j — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) December 15, 2021

Happy retirement my brother. Best of luck to you and your family for the future 💙 LEGEND 💙 @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/kmDqr2EtGt — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 15, 2021

Wishing one of the all time greats @aguerosergiokun good luck and health in what he does next ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bhtH04HQDd — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 15, 2021

Congrats on an amazing career @aguerosergiokun. Sad to see anyone have to retire not on their own terms but one of the best strikers to have ever played in the Premier League. Respect. — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 15, 2021

The former Manchester City striker was extremely grateful.

Thank you, @ManCity! To the club, the staff, my colleagues, and former colleagues, and to the fans that supported me so much during these difficult times. I hope I can embrace all of you soon, 💙 https://t.co/TitvRDdxbr — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 15, 2021

Roy Keane wished his “first wife” happy birthday!

Peter Crouch delved into the archives.

Ian Wright saluted Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Sir Lewis Hamilton 👑❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SPMFo4taK2 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 15, 2021

Cricket

Jimmy Anderson may have put his foot in it!

"Am I allowed to say that?" James Anderson picked up a few early laughs in his media conference on the eve of his 167th Test #Ashes pic.twitter.com/v6ICmh7dG3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2021

A cricket great met a tennis great.

Boxing

Barry Hearn visited the Palace.

Cheers to the old man @BarryHearn ! Proud day for our family today as my dad collects his OBE for services to sport from Windsor Castle! pic.twitter.com/tk4dxJQc42 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 15, 2021

Athletics

Usain Bolt has been inspiring Mr Men.