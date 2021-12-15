Dundee United hoping Rangers game will go ahead despite Covid-19 scare By Press Association December 15 2021, 6.25pm Dundee United players are awaiting PCR results. (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United are confident Saturday’s match against Rangers will go ahead despite the club cancelling Wednesday’s training session at their St Andrews base due to a Covid-19 scare. The Tannadice club are awaiting the results of PCR tests after a positive lateral flow was returned within the squad. The situation will become clearer on Thursday but United are optimistic there is no threat to their trip to Ibrox at the weekend. If a team has 13 players, including a goalkeeper, over the age of 18, they are obliged to fulfil the fixture. More from The Courier Covid-19 outbreak in Watford squad sees game at Burnley called off EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United cancel training ahead of Rangers clash following positive Covid test Covid outbreak at Manchester United puts Brentford clash in doubt Thomas Frank wants clarity over rules regarding Covid-19 postponements