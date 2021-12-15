Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First-half double sees Barrow beat Ipswich to move into FA Cup third round

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 9.55pm
Barrow beat visitors Ipswich to reach the third round of the FA Cup (PA)
Barrow beat visitors Ipswich to reach the third round of the FA Cup (PA)

Jordan Stevens scored one goal and made another as battling Barrow upset League One Ipswich 2-0 in their FA Cup second round replay at Holker Street.

Mark Cooper’s League Two strugglers’ 0-0 draw in the first game at Portman Road cost manager Paul Cook his job.

And interim boss John McGreal can have few complaints at his side’s early exit from the competition, with the hosts making sure of a trip to Barnsley in January.

Barrow had already threatened through Robbie Gotts before taking a grip on the replay with two goals in nine first-half minutes.

Stevens’ 26th-minute right foot drive was on target but a deflection off Idris El Mizouni ensured the ball found its way past Christian Walton.

Ipswich’s first competitive trip to Holker Street took a further turn for the worse after 36 minutes.

Stevens was the provider with a right wing centre and while team-mates Josh Gordon and Patrick Brough could not apply a finish, Gotts made no mistake from six yards.

Ipswich, dreadful in the first half, were more potent in the second.

Paul Farman kept out substitute Sam Morsy’s low drive and did just as well to grab the rebound as Kayden Jackson swooped for a tap-in. He also saved from Joe Pigott but the Cumbrians comfortably held on.

