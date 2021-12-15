Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Cooper liked what he saw from Barrow in the first half of their FA Cup win

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 11.05pm
Barrow manager Mark Cooper saw his team beat Ipswich to set up a third round tie at Barnsley (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Barrow manager Mark Cooper saw his team beat Ipswich to set up a third round tie at Barnsley (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mark Cooper described Barrow’s first-half football as “incredible” as two goals in nine minutes set up the League Two side’s 2-0 win over disappointing Ipswich.

The Bluebirds blew their visitors away in the opening period with goals from Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts to earn a third round tie at Sky Bet Championship Barnsley next month.

League One Ipswich, still searching for a full-time replacement for sacked boss, Paul Cook, improved in the second half but the Cumbrians finished comfortable winners.

Proud Cooper said: “I thought we played fantastically well in the first half and took it to another level.

“We dominated and didn’t give them any time to settle. The football was incredible and that’s how we try and play.

“Let’s have it right, they had four forwards on the pitch at the end who would be in any League One team.

“They had real firepower for this level and for us to keep a clean sheet is credit to the keeper (Paul Farman) and the whole team.

“I thought 2-0 flattered them. In the second half, we knew there would be a reaction because Ipswich is a big football club.

“They made two substitutions, changed their shape and stuck it on us. They turned it into a fight and we had to defend a lot of aerial balls.

“But we stood up to it and kept another clean sheet. There were a couple of skirmishes and the keeper made a couple of saves but apart from that we were comfortable.

“I never felt in danger as much as they were putting the ball in the box. We were disciplined and determined.”

The result was a major disappointment for interim Tractor Boys manager John McGreal.

“It was a poor first half,” he agreed. “So, we had to tweak and change it for the second.

“We needed to get among the opposition. And when we did that things started to happen.

“We gave opportunities to players who haven’t been playing and you could see the inconsistency from half to half.

“It’s criminal some of the performances we have been turning in for the fans.

“But the main thing is we came away from the second half with a little bit of pride.

“I am a positive person but it’s plain to see we are seeing the inconsistencies over 90 minutes. It’s back to the drawing board and back to the training pitch.”

