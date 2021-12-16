Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Kieran Trippier to bolster Newcastle’s leaky defence

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 6.57am
Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move back to England (PA)

What the papers say

Kieran Trippier could become the first signing of the new regime at Newcastle. The 31-year-old Atletico Madrid defender is wanted by the Premier League strugglers, according to Talksport. It is claimed the England right-back could be available for around £20million as Eddie Howe looks to bolster a defence that has conceded a league-high 34 goals in 16 games.

Barcelona are confident they can beat Manchester City to the signing of Erling Haaland, writes Spanish outlet Sport. The in-demand striker has been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs ahead of a potential move away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. And Barca’s hopes are boosted by Sport’s claims that City will not break their wage structure to accommodate the 21-year-old Norway international.

Ferran Torres has been linked with Barcelona (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The LaLiga club have also been linked with moves for City forward Ferran Torres. The Telegraph reports Barca are keen on signing 21-year-old Spain international Torres as they look to replace Sergio Aguero following his retirement from football.

Former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen will soon be a free agent, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old is unable to play in Italy after being fitted with a defibrillator following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 this summer. The Denmark playmaker is reportedly close to agreeing a mutual termination of his Inter Milan contract, which could allow him to resume his professional career elsewhere.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dusan Vlahovic: Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been linked with the Fiorentina striker, reports Talksport.

Illan Meslier has reportedly been watched by Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Ilan Meslier: The Daily Mail claims Manchester United sent a scout to watch the Leeds goalkeeper play against Manchester City.

Ian Maatsen: The Chelsea left-back has impressed Barcelona during his loan spell with Coventry, according to the Sun.

