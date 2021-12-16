Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow major doubt for West Brom clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow is a major doubt for Friday night’s home game against former boss Valerien Ismael’s West Brom.

Forward Woodrow was forced off late in last Saturday’s defeat at Preston after scoring a second-half equaliser and will be assessed.

Tykes boss Poya Asbaghi confirmed one unnamed player is currently isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Goalkeeper Jack Walton is expected to return to contention after recovering from the effects of a collision which took place during training and Asbaghi has no other new injury worries.

West Brom are expected to still be without defenders Cedric Kipre, Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke and Conor Townsend.

All four players were confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 before Saturday’s home win against Reading.

Midfielders Jake Livermore and Adam Reach could both continue to cover in a makeshift defence against Ismael’s previous club.

Midfielder Alex Mowatt will face his former club for the first time since leaving Oakwell for the Hawthorns in the summer.