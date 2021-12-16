Harrison Reed facing fitness test for Fulham before Sheffield United showdown

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fulham are assessing the fitness of midfielder Harrison Reed ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield United.

Reed has not played since the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on December 3 because of a muscle injury and boss Marco Silva revealed he is a doubt to face the Blades.

“Let’s hope he will be OK, but we’re not sure,” said Silva, whose team sit at the top of the table.

Defender Antonee Robinson was an unused substitute for the 1-1 draw with Luton last Saturday having recovered from illness and is pushing hard for a start.

United’s underperforming former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is unavailable because of a hamstring injury.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Brewster has done “significant damage” to the muscle, pointing to a lengthy spell out.

The £23million signing from Liverpool has not played since a 2-0 victory over Bristol City on November 28 when he scored only his second league goal of the season.

Midfielder John Fleck has not played since collapsing against Reading on November 23 but has resumed training.